WHO WE'RE LOOKING FOR? SOMEONE WHO IS LESS OF A SUPERSTITIOUS, AND MORE OF A STITIOUS DIE-HARD FUN OF OZARK

Yeah, you heard me right. I bet now you're wondering how to go about that. Who wouldn't want to receive some cash for watching the best TV show Ozark?
And now or never, you can also change your luck this March like Marty, when InternetAdvisor.com gives you the chance to watch about 20 hours of Ozark for $1000.
Ozark's first episode aired in July 2017, and since then, nothing has been the same for Marty and his family. And it's about to change for you. You can start by getting your popcorn ready and a cozy blanket to watch Ozark Season 1 and 2. We mean it when we say we'll pay you a whopping $1000 to watch 20 hours of the series.
You saw it with your two naked-eyes when the cartel killed Marty's business partner and his girlfriend after they suspected he was skimming them money. And Marty was next, but being a quick thinker, he manages to save his life by promising to launder 500 million dollars in five years out in the Ozarks as a way of payback. Now, you can earn $1000 bucks to watch Ozark all over again.
We don't care what you do in life or even if you're into money laundering - that's not our problem. Are you fleeing from a scheme, did you see your business partner get killed, or what lengths will you go to make some money? If that's you, we want you to apply.
How does it all happen? The lucky fan who lands this gig will be given 17 days to watch 20 hours of Ozark Season 1 and 2 (combined 20 episodes). Then you'll have to complete a checklist to include several familiar tropes that are present in each episode.
How many times does Wendy blackmail politicians and acquaintances by attending cartel parties, galleries, and funerals to get the voter's approval for the casino? Will Marty be the same again after committing his first murder by killing Pastor Mason Young. What was your reaction when Pastor Mason tried to kill his son by putting him into the river? Yet it later turned out to be a baptism rather than execution? We want to know this, and more. That's why we'll provide you with a helpful guide to track your experience. Feel free to share your thoughts and frightening details on social media.
How much trouble is Marty in after Darlene Snell kills the cartel's guy? Is this the end of Byrde's family. Do you think it's okay for Charlotte and Jonah Byrde to get involved in the family business of money laundering? Let's hear your unfiltered opinions.
If you're a die-hard fan of Ozark, or you're skeptical about watching this TV show, or you're a psychopath just like the Snell's family, then this is your chance to earn money and a few tokens in prizes along the way.
HERE ARE THE BENEFITS:
What can you buy with $1000? You can spend it how you want. You can even buy a horse if you can get one with that amount, or even take a relaxing spa trip with your family or significant other.
HOW TO APPLY:
Do you think you're fit for this ultimate challenge? Can you sacrifice 20 hours to watch 20 episodes of Ozark Season 1 and 2? Are you the biggest Ozark fan we are yet to meet? There no restrictions whatsoever, no background checks for money laundering, and expect zero drug testing. The only thing you must abide by is to apply for yourself and not for someone else. We take identity matters very seriously.
APPLY BELOW BEFORE FRIDAY, MARCH 27 @ 5 P.M. PST!
The deadline for submitting your application for em Ozark's job is Friday, March 27, 2020, at 5 P.M. MST.
Minors are not allowed to apply for this job since one must be at least 18 years old.
No! You can't! This job is for US citizens only.
To apply, please fill out the submission form here.
On applying, you should receive an email for your submission confirmation, and it's usually within 5 days of the closing date. If you don't see it, then check your spam folder. Also, check promotions or update tabs if you use Gmail.
We will contact you via email within 5 business days of the closing date. If you miss our email, and you can't claim the prize, then we have the absolute right to pick a replacement winner.
No! We don't allow duplicate submissions or additional attachments outside of the submission form.
Are you a journalist and have a question? Submit your query to mailto:media@internetadvisor.com, and we will get back to you in no time.
InternetAdvisor.com Ozark Dream Job Terms and Conditions
The rules of the competition and the prize for the winner are as follows: