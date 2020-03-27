WHO WE'RE LOOKING FOR? SOMEONE WHO IS LESS OF A SUPERSTITIOUS, AND MORE OF A STITIOUS DIE-HARD FUN OF OZARK

You Already Love Ozarks Now Get To Paid To Binge Watch It

Yeah, you heard me right. I bet now you're wondering how to go about that. Who wouldn't want to receive some cash for watching the best TV show Ozark?

And now or never, you can also change your luck this March like Marty, when InternetAdvisor.com gives you the chance to watch about 20 hours of Ozark for $1000.

Ozark's first episode aired in July 2017, and since then, nothing has been the same for Marty and his family. And it's about to change for you. You can start by getting your popcorn ready and a cozy blanket to watch Ozark Season 1 and 2. We mean it when we say we'll pay you a whopping $1000 to watch 20 hours of the series.

You saw it with your two naked-eyes when the cartel killed Marty's business partner and his girlfriend after they suspected he was skimming them money. And Marty was next, but being a quick thinker, he manages to save his life by promising to launder 500 million dollars in five years out in the Ozarks as a way of payback. Now, you can earn $1000 bucks to watch Ozark all over again.